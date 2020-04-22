Pennsylvania National Guard prepares for Mohegan Sun arena testing site

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers and airmen trained with officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to prepare for the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot being a coronavirus testing site.

“I just want everyone at home and the community to know that the National Guard is out here, we are on state active duty, and that we are here to facilitate a smoothly running facility as possible,” said 1st Lt. Owen Dietrich, officer in charge of the Pennsylvania National Guard forces supporting the COVID-19 testing site. “And we’re doing everything that we can, us as the state, and the country, to get through this as smoothly as possible.”

They practiced for several days to prepare for the testing site opening which was Monday.

They were aided by members of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 3rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Task Force. They previously supported a coronavirus testing site in Montgomery County back in March.

The Department of Health says testing will continue near the Mohegan Sun Arena for about 30 days.