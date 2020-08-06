Pennsylvania medical marijuana research program has first clinical registrant

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania has approved its first clinical registrant for its medical marijuana research program.

Good-Blend Pennsylvania, LLC is associated with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. It will serve as a grower, processor, and dispensary for the program.

There are nearly 378,000 people registered for the program to get medical marijuana for serious medical conditions. Researchers hope to accomplish a few goals with the program.

“They’ll be looking at the benefits of medical marijuana. There’s a lot we need to know about, what dose is best for different conditions, what form of medical marijuana,” Dr. Rachel Levine said.

The State Department of Health has no set end date for the research program.