Pennsylvania mayors ask for help from Washington

(WBRE/WYOU) — The mayors of Pennsylvania’s 15 largest cities joined forces to write a letter to Congress asking for fiscal relief and economic recovery assistance.

The letter reads “We, the mayors of Pennsylvania’s fifteen largest cities, urge you to lead and support efforts to include local emergency fiscal assistance in the next CARES legislative relief package.

State and local governments have been, and will continue to be, on the forefront of combating the COVID-19 virus. While we continue to fight the pandemic and mitigate its spread, we are also planning for reopening our economies, re-imagining how to bring back social engagement and a sense of certainty to our communities, and addressing potentially catastrophic drop-offs in revenues.

Many of us are facing percentage revenue shortfalls in the high teens and greater, with dire long-term budget forecasts as the country moves into recession. This is an untenable situation and could quickly become a national emergency. Pennsylvania’s regional economies account for over 92 percent of the Commonwealth’s economic output.

Our local economies will determine Pennsylvania’s ability to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will not be successful without significant fiscal relief and

economic recovery assistance from Washington.

We are counting on you to pass a local government fiscal assistance bill of at least $250 billion for the coming year to support us in this fight in our cities and across Pennsylvania. We ask that these funds go directly to cities like ours so that we may obtain these critical funds as soon as possible, and have the flexibility to ensure that we can continue to provide essential police, fire, public health, and public works services for our residents as this crisis continues.”

Among the 15 were three mayors from our coverage area. They were George Brown (Wilkes-Barre), Paige Cognetti (Scranton), and Derek Slaughter (Williamsport).