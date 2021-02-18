Pennsylvania man sentenced to prison in child porn production case

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Montgomery County man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison after producing child pornography.

Omar Santiago-Muniz, age 30, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 127 months for production of child pornography, according to a press release from Department of Justice Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Santiago-Muniz admitted to enticing and persuading two Schuylkill County minors, aged nine and 10 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing

images, the press release says. He used a cell phone and the internet to commit the crimes.

Santiago-Muniz will have to serve 10 years on supervised release after his sentence, pay a special assessment of $5,100 and undergo sex offender treatment and must comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.