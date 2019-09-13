Pennsylvania man awarded Congressional Badge of Bravery

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pat Toomey also joined Senator Bob Casey and Maryland senators to award a Pennsylvania man the Congressional Badge of Bravery.

Hanover native Roy Gibbs is a detective in Baltimore County, Maryland. Gibbs moved into the line of fire to save a wounded officer during a shootout.

He is one of 18 recipients of the award. It’s reserved for law enforcement officers who engage in exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty.

“We want to pay tribute in a very formal way to a detective who put his own life at risk to help a fellow officer,” Casey said.

“When a man or a woman risks his or her life in the service of their community to save a fellow officer in this case that deserves recognition,” Toomey said.

Congress passed the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery Act of 2008 to honor the men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives on a daily basis.