Pennsylvania Lottery Launches Derby Cash Horse Racing

The Pennsylvania Lottery today launched Derby Cash Horse Racing, a new and highly anticipated virtual horse racing game that will have players on the edge of their seats. Every five minutes, players have the chance to win up to $800,000 on a $1 play. Purchases can be made anywhere Lottery games are sold and races can be watched at nearly 2,000 of the Lottery’s retailers, mainly at bars and restaurants.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of a new virtual horse racing game that will give our players the experience of having a front-row seat for the racing action,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Derby Cash Horse Racing is a key addition to the new products that are helping the Pennsylvania Lottery reach its goal of responsibly generating funds for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.”

Each race (drawing) consists of 12 thoroughbred horses, all having different chances of winning.

Here is how it will work: Players can select from one to 12 horses to finish in up to four places: first, second, third, and fourth place, depending on the play type. Players may select their horse(s) to Win, Place or Show, or select one of the several other combination play types such as Quinella, Exacta, Trifecta and Superfecta. Players win by matching any of their selected combinations of race outcome to the winning results for that race. Prizes vary based on the play type selected. The optional Derby Cash Multiplier multiplies any prize won up to 10 times and triples the total play cost. Quick Pick is available and playslips are optional if a purchase is made at a selfservice touch screen vending machine.

Prizes, payouts and odds vary for each play and race outcome. Derby Cash winners have up to one year from the ticket’s date of purchase to claim prizes. The Pennsylvania Lottery first launched virtual sports games, called Xpress Sports, in August 2018. Derby Cash is the latest game added to the Lottery’s Xpress Sports lineup, along with Car Racing. Xpress Sports games use ultra-realistic animation to depict random computerized drawings.

“Horse racing-themed games are popular among lottery players in other states. We are confident that Derby Cash Horse Racing will be a great complement to Keno in Pennsylvania,” Svitko added. To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. To find out where to play Derby Cash Horse Racing, players can visit the Lottery website palottery.com, select the “Where to Buy” option and use the retailer finder. Players may also visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play Derby Cash.

(Information from PCAST and PA Lottery)