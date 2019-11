Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Brig. Gen. Mark McCormack honored members of the PA Preferred® Homegrown by Heroes program for their service to our nation and to Pennsylvania, through their military service and work in agriculture. The two agencies celebrated Pennsylvania’s investments in farmer-veterans in a ceremony at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

“Those who serve in our armed services and those who work in production agriculture are committed to a higher cause. Love of country and its defense and love of humanity and growing the food that people need to survive,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Today, we recognize that commitment and hear how we can better serve their needs as they work to provide for Pennsylvania.”