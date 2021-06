(WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Pennsylvania lawmakers passed a $40 billion budget Friday night.

$39.78 billion is from the general fund and $1.04 billion is from federal relief money. A third of the money is going to education with $13.55 billion going to pre-K to 12.

$282 million will be given to nursing homes. Governor Wolf announced he will sign it next week.