Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission preparing for trout season

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Trout season is weeks away, but they are already stocking lakes and streams.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission started the preparations for this year’s trout season. They are stocking 3.2 million fish into hundreds of waterways.

Pre-arranged conservation group volunteers are allowed this time, after COVID-19 stopped volunteers last season. Stocking begins two weeks early to allow for the earlier season.

March 27th is Youth Fishing Day. April 3rd is Opening Day.