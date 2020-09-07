Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission issues safety reminders for Labor Day

(WBRE/WYOU) — Labor Day is less than 24 hours away, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is reminding everyone to be vigilant when enjoying the water. The commission wants boaters to be safe and sober.

They say it could be a busy day on the water with the projected clear weather. Waterway conservation officers will be patrolling all bodies of water in the commonwealth. They will check for required safety equipment and signs of impaired boating.

Operating any watercraft while impaired is illegal. Last year there were eight boating fatalities in Pennsylvania. So far this year, there have been nine.

They are also encouraging fishing on this Labor Day by offering permits for just one dollar. The permits are valid on Monday only for anglers age 16 and older. Fishers can purchase the one day, discounted permit online now through “The Outdoor Shop.”

All regulations and limits will be in effect.