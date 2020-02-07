Pennsylvania Equine Coalition not happy about possibly losing $200 million

(WBRE/WYOU) — The proposal to divert $200 million from the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Trust Fund is not sitting well with those in the racing industry.

The Pennsylvania Equine Coalition is pushing back, saying it would destroy an industry that provides a $1.6 billion economic impact.

The director of the Equine Coalition was at Media Day for the opening of harness racing season in our area. He talked about the impact.

“Our focus now is reaching out to legislators and make them aware of the horse racing and horse breeding industry in Pennsylvania. Communicating to them what a significant contribution we are to the state’s economy. We contribute $1.6 billion economic impact. There is 20,000 people that are employed in the industry,” Pete Peterson said.

Peterson stressed the agriculture industry relies on horse racing to buy hay, straw, and other products.