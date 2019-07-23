Pennsylvania Elk’s Home Service Program: Support and Friendship

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Every year in the Poconos, companies, and individuals come together to raise money for local non-profits.

The 16th annual Pocono Mountains Community fundraiser has raised more than $2.6 million. This year, the group chose five non-profits to help and throughout the week, Eyewitness News Reporter Brianna Strunk is explaining each organizations’ role in their community.

Kurt Chambers didn’t have a carefree childhood, like his classmates. Born with spastic cerebral palsy, he grew up relying on wheels instead of feet.

“So I’ve always been disabled,” Chambers said.

But now, an even bigger challenge. A few months ago at age 56, Kurt’s legs were both amputated above the knee.

“It’s a little different trying to sit up because you don’t have the weight at the bottom,” Chambers said.

Kurt looks forward to regular home visits from Nurse Tanya. She works with “Pennsylvania Elk’s Home Service Program”.

“If they are going through anything they need help or assistance with at the time, I’m kind of on the back-burner. Call me when you need me,” said Frable.

Through the program, nurses or care coordinators connect disabled individuals, of any age, with services and resources they may not know about. The referrals are free. The nurses also provide emotional support and friendship during their visits.

“I have some families that even their own kids don’t check on them. I’m the only person they talk to,” said Frable.

Kurt is still adjusting to life without legs. But he stays positive, in part, because of Tanya.

“It was either this or death. And I’d rather be able to go outside, see the blue sky and the birds and all that,” Chambers.

A new friendship easing the road to recovery. With this year’s funding from the “16th annual Pocono Mountains Community fundraiser”, “Pennsylvania Elks Major Projects will hire another specially-trained nurse.

Eyewitness News Reporter Brianna Strunk is once again emceeing the big event on Thursday, July 25. That’s when we’ll learn how much money all five non-profits receive.