Pennsylvania election results contests

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — When the Trump campaign was contesting results in battlegrounds like Pennsylvania, Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri was one of the staunchest supporters.

He claims it’s about the case of the late law change to allow universal mail-in ballots.

“When Pennsylvania citizens went to be heard on the subject, they were dismissed on grounds of procedure- timeliness- in violation of the supreme court’s own precedence. So the merits of the case have never been heard,” Hawley said.

Hawley moved to object the certification when Congress resumed. A few Republicans said they decided against it after watching Wednesday’s actions play out.