Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture receives approval for Disaster Food Distribution program

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has received approval to operate a Disaster Household Distribution program.

This program, through The Emergency Food Assistance Program, will provide food supplies to Pennsylvanians impacted by COVID-19.

Food supplies include meats, vegetables, fruit, canned goods, cereal, rice, pasta, eggs, and more.

“Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians have applied for unemployment compensation after just two weeks of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. I’m incredibly grateful for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s acknowledgement of our need to feed Pennsylvania,” Governor Wolf said. “This waiver lifts a weight off the shoulders of our food banks and families across the commonwealth.”

To learn more about applying for emergency food assistance during COVID-19, click here.