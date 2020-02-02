Pennsylvania dairy creamery owner accused of defrauding up to 400 people

(WBRE/WYOU) — The owner of a Pennsylvania dairy creamery is accused of defrauding tens of millions of dollars from the Amish and Mennonite communities.

In news across the commonwealth, 68-year-old Philip Riehl is charged with conspiracy, securities fraud, and wire fraud. His creamery, Trickling Springs Creamery, closed in September and filed for bankruptcy in December.

State police say Riehl diverted nearly $60 million in investments to the business. He’s accused of defrauding up to 400 people. Many were members of the Mennonite and Amish communities who wanted a safe and secure investment.

Riehl faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.