Pennsylvania court throws out governor’s school mask mandate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state court has thrown out an order by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools.

Commonwealth Court ruled that said the mask mandate didn’t comply with rules for setting regulations and was adopted without an existing disaster emergency declared by the governor.

Commonwealth Court sided 4-1 with the ranking Republican in the state Senate and others who sued to challenge the masking order that took effect in early September.

Bryan Cutler (R – Lancaster), Speaker of the House, applauded the court’s ruling to “uphold constitutional powers.”

“Today’s ruling is a victory for all Pennsylvanians, regardless of how you feel about this particular issue. It shows that our system of checks and balances works in the interest of all people so that no singular voice can silence the voice of free people who allow themselves to be governed,” Cutler said.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday, Nov. 8, announced he’ll return authority over masking decisions to local school districts in January. His spokesperson said a comment was being prepared.

