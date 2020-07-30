Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence begins Hear Me Out Campaign Challenge

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence has rolled out a campaign to get more men involved with the fight against domestic violence.

It’s called the Hear Me Out Campaign Challenge. The mission is to increase engagement with men to promote healthy relationships.

These agencies say the the campaign is also focused on helping men become role models for others and spread the word.

The non-profit organization Schuylkill Women in Crisis is in on the movement, because they recognize that men can also be a victim too.

People can also take on the Here Me Out challenge by signing a pledge here.

