Pennsylvania Capitol building to reopen to public June 22nd

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Capitol building will reopen to the public June 22nd with modified prevention and mitigation protocols and signage for visitors and workers, the Department of General Services announced Wednesday.

According to the release, masks must be worn and social distancing protocols will be enacted as well. Anyone who does not have a mask will be provided one at public entrances. Hand sanitizer stations will also be at the entrances.

The Main Capitol, East Wing and North Office building entrances will be accessible to the public. If you are sick or do not feel well, you are encouraged not to visit.

The release also states all scheduled events through the department’s Office of Special Events remain canceled through July 5thand the department will work with the requestors to reschedule.

Starting June 19th, the Office of Special Events will resume scheduling events for the Capitol’s outdoor venues taking place on or after July 6th, including the front Capitol steps and Soldiers Grove.