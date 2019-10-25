Pennsylvania among states that reach settlement with Reckitt Benckiser

Posted:

(WBRE/WYOU) — State attorney general Josh Shapiro announced Pennsylvania and several other states have reached a $700 million settlement with drug distributor Reckitt Benckiser.

The company improperly marketed an opioid addiction treatment. Reckitt reportedly misled the public about the real impacts of Suboxone and encouraged physicians to wrongly prescribe it.

False claims were also being submitted to government health care programs. Suboxone is approved to treat opioid addiction, but its active ingredient, Buprenorphine, makes it addictive.

