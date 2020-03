(WBRE/WYOU) — Many households are increasing their use of sanitizing wipes and flushable wipes during the coronavirus crisis.

Pennsylvania American Water is asking customers not to flush those wipes. It’s because increased use of these items can put a strain on the sewage systems, leading to blocked sewers and costly repair bills.

Even wipes labeled flushable or biodegradable are a concern. Besides causing clogs, wipes can actually damage wastewater equipment.