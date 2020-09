KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania American Water Company provided a rare look on Thursday afternoon inside one of its two Hillside storage tanks.

Contractors recently completed rehabilitation work on the tank which can store 900,000 gallons of water.

The cost of rehabilitating and repainting the tank was about $525,000 for the project that began in July.









Reporter Mark Hiller takes us inside the tank for a look tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.