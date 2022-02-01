Pennsylvania American Water crews find leak in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people in Old Forge have gone with little, or no water for nearly a week.

Water company crews have been having a tough time finding the source of the leak. We’re approaching a week without water for some residents in Old Forge, but finally some good news.

Pennsylvania American Water sent out an update saying crews have just located the leak. Crews are still onsite on Main Street and they’ll continue working throughout the evening to repair the leak.

A company spokesperson says they’re also evaluating the system for any other issues. Eagle McClure Hose Company still has bottled water available for households affected by this.

