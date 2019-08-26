Pennsylvania American Water begins $1.1 Million Water Line Replacement Project

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania American Water announced Monday upgrades to nearly 7,000 feet of water main in Wilkes-Barre to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions and increase water flows for firefighting. The cost of the system improvements, which replace water main dating as far back as 1885, is approximately $1.1 million.

“To ensure that we continue to provide reliable water service to our customers, we need to reinvest in the local water infrastructure, particularly the areas where 100-year old pipeline needs to be replaced,” said Traci Cross, senior manager, operations, Pennsylvania American Water.

The company started earlier this month replacing existing four- and six-inch cast iron water mains with new eight-inch ductile iron pipe along several streets in the city, including:

· Dougher Lane

· Essex Lane

· Hart Street

· South Franklin Street

· Regent Street

· Hayes Lane

· Lloyds Lane

Also included in the project is 900 feet of new pipe along Center Street in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company expects to complete the water main installation, including transfer of all customer services, final restoration, and paving by end of summer.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.