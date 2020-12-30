Pennsylvania 211 shares November stats, contacts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania 211, a service that connects callers with information and resources for things like health and human services, released statistics on how many contacts were made in November and in what categories they fell.

Overall, PA 211 says they received over 400 website visits and over 2,000 contacts from Pennsylvanians in November. The top need categories were housing, food, utility assistance, support services, mental health and addictions.

Some of the top needs were rent payment help, food pantries and electrical bill payment help among others totaling 4,701. Some of the top referrals to other agencies included the PA Dept. of Human Services, Eastern PA Continuum of Care and the Salvation Army of East Stroudsburg among others totaling 4,095.

According to PA 211 data, 77% of those who contacted 211 were women and 23% were men. 49% of those callers were in the age bracket of 30-49 years old, with the numbers breaking down to 26% being 30-39 and 23% being 40-49. The next highest bracket was 50-59 which totaled 15% of contacts.

The two biggest percentages out of the locations people contacted 211 from came from Luzerne County making up 28% of contacts and locations outside of the NEPA area as a whole making up the second highest percentage at 20%. All other counties were below 10% with Lackawanna being the second highest singular county and third highest percentage overall at 9%.

If you or a loved one are in need of help, PA 211 can be reached by dialing 211 or 855-567-5341 on a phone. You can also text your ZIP code to 898211 or contact them through their website.