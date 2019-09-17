PennDOT wants to know how you think they’re doing…seriously.

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT wants to know what you think about how they’re doing? Seriously.

PennDOT is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey that will be available to the public until October 22nd.

“We and our private-sector partners work year-round on planning or executing transportation improvements,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “This survey will help measure public expectations and identify educational opportunities.”

The 16-question survey asks how they receive PennDOT roadway information and how often PennDOT meets or exceeds expectations in construction and maintenance activities. Respondents are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.

Find the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/penndotroadwork