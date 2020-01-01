PennDOT rings in the new year on the roads

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– New Year’s Eve, for most, is about ringing in the new year and the new decade, even. For some, it’s just another day in the office or on the highway.

“If we could somehow control the weather, they would probably request that it does not snow on Christmas morning, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day or super bowl Sunday,” said PennDOT’s regional press director James May. “There’s a lot of times where the men and women who run the plows would rather be doing something else and tonight is one of those nights, to be honest.”

PennDOT crews across the region have been strategically placed to better help combat the effects of potential snow squalls, that hopefully won’t be as bad as a few weeks ago.

“With those, we have to make sure that we have the crews already out there. This is not like a storm that comes in slowly and gradually,” he added.

It’s not all snow prep for PennDOT on New Year’s Eve, though.

“We had a crash up in Susquehanna County,” said May. “We had crews that were doing ditching work and we had a crew that left to go out and fill a pothole in Pittston. There’s work to do outside of the weather work and that has been taking place all day, today.”

Surely everyone partaking in festivities tonight is glad that PennDOT was out on the roads making sure that their road home is safe.

As is customary this time of year, we asked for some bullet points on PennDOT’s year in review.

What could have been better?

“I think looking at the overall maintenance of many of the roads,” he said. “The potholes, especially. That’s what everybody sees when they’re driving. Especially in some of our more rural areas, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

What did PennDOT ace in 2019?

“Generally speaking, our crews get much more praise on the plowing side of things and they do a great job.”