HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) resumes issuing REAL IDs after pausing in March out of “abundance of caution in the interest of public health, due to COVID-19.”

Starting September 16, PennDOT resumes issuing REAL IDs at reopened Driver License Centers throughout the state.

While the REAL ID is not required in Pennsylvania, the U.S. Department of Security says beginning on October 1, 2021, you will need a REAL ID or a federally-acceptable form of identification such as an ID card, a valid U.S. Passport/Passport Card, a military ID and etc. to enter federal facilities, nuclear power plants and to board federally regulated commercial aircraft.

To get a REAL ID, customers will pay a one-time fee of $30, plus a renewal fee of $31.50 for a four-year non-commercial driver’s license or a photo ID.

Previously, the federal Department of Homeland Security postponed the enforcement date for REAL ID from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021 in response to COVID-19.

To check which driver license center locations are available Click Here or if you have been pre-verified for a REAL ID, Click Here to order your REAL ID online.