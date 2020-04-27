PennDOT releases new educational resources during pandemic

(WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has released educational resources for students, parents, and teachers.

Children are able to color, and complete word searches, crossword puzzles, word scrambles, and other multiple hand-on activities. Parents can also join in on the fun.

The idea got floated around in District 3 (the Williamsport area) and District 6 (the Philadelphia area) and became a state-wide initiative. Many PennDOT employees would be going into schools right now to teach bike safety among the younger students and driver safety with older students.

In addition, the engineering department would let high school students know what kind of jobs are out there at PennDOT.

These educational resources will continue even after the pandemic and are a great tool for learning about the department, safety and new words.

