PennDOT regional press director announces State Representative campaign

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From PennDOT to running for a State Representative seat.

James May is turning his hard hat in for a place on the ballot. He announced his campaign Friday. May said he wants to help people in a different capacity. He wants to make a difference in people’s lives.

“Today I am announcing that I am a candidate for the Pennsylvania State House,” May said.

We all know him as a spokesman for PennDOT in District 4. James May is trading in his reflective vest for your vote.

“I will have a very simple message to the politicians in Harrisburg. Cut the nonsense and fix the roads and so that will be one of the priorities,” May said.

May is running for the 114th Pennsylvania House of Representatives District, currently held by Bridget Malloy Kaczorowski, serving all of Lackawanna County. She won the seat after Sid Michaels Kavulich passed away in 2018.

“He was not only my state rep but also a very good friend so to do this for the seat that he once held is really such an honor,” May said.

May is an Iraq war veteran, military chaplain and served at Walter Reed Arlington National Cemetery. His latest public service was as regional press director at PennDOT in Dunmore. He worked there for nine years, answering the media’s questions ahead of winter storms and construction projects.

“It’s always fun to be able to work directly with the public to help them resolve problems that they might have or help them implement ideas they may have and that’s probably been the most rewarding part of the job,” May said.

May says he’s running to cut Governor Tom Wolf’s spending, cut taxes and support pro-life.

“I’m inviting you as I share my vision for how we can work together to continue the fight for freedom,” May said.

May will be holding a campaign kick-off on Tuesday, February 4th, at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall exactly 21 years after taking the oath to defend freedom in the United States Army.

Eyewitness News reached out to Bridget Malloy Kaczorowski about her campaign but have yet to hear back. May will be on the Republican ticket this primary election which is April 28th.