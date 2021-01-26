PennDOT reduces speed limits on major roadways

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Due to to the winter storm impacting the roads, PennDOT has implemented reduced speed limits and precautionary restrictions on major roadways.

Every vehicle must reduce their speed to 45 mph traveling on Interstate 380 in Monroe County; Interstate 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna Counties; Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne Counties; and Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne County.

Only essential travel is recommended at this time, especially for motorists, until the storm passes.