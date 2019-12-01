PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit on Interstate 84

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on interstates in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 84, East and West.

Throughout this speed restriction, all commercial trucks are required to remain in the righthand lane.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Visit www.511PA.com for lastest road conditions.