PennDOT Redirects Funding for Road Project

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Major roads needing some work in Susquehanna County may not be completed anytime soon.

PennDOT says they are redirecting funds to improve interstates. The money will come from the state’s “Transportation Improvement Program” or “TIP” — which is funded by state and federal dollars– money otherwise spent on improving roadways in Susquehanna County and other counties.

PennDOT says they will spend 1.2 billion dollars on improving the interstates. Over the course of several years, the state says 150 million dollars will be taken from the “tip” fund until they reach that billion mark.

“Which truly the chunk of our system a very important core door for commerce, safety, mobility and we need to make sure that we’re funding it to an adequate level,” said Richard Roman/District Executive, PennDOT District 4

“They’re really bad we just finished running and it was a game of dodge the pot holes with the jogging stroller,” noted Victoria Robinson, Springville.

Susquehanna County Commissioner Alan Hall is upset in the state’s decision.