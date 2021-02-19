PennDOT proposes new bridge tolls

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A new plan could mean you have to pay to cross several bridges in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

PennDOT’s proposal is anticipated to invest between $1.6 billion and $2.2 billion into the replacement and rehabilitation of major bridges in our area.

The new initiative would add a $1 to $2 toll to several bridges including I-80 Nescopeck bridges in Luzerne County, I-80 Lehigh River Bridges in Luzerne and Carbon Counties and I-81 over Susquehanna River.

According to PennDOT, $8.1 billion is needed to repair bridges and highways. They say that a planning study found tolling of major bridges in need of repair may be a viable solution, leading to the proposal of this Major Bridge P3 initiative.

“It’s a challenge for us to fund those right now because they are large bridges, they do cost a significant sum of money and we don’t have enough finding to pay for them right now. By levying this toll concept, we would generate additional transportation funding,” said Kenneth McClain, Director, PennDOT Alternative Funding.

