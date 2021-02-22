PennDOT proposes new bridge tolls

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Susquehanna County leaders say they will be meeting next week to discuss the PennDOT plans to add a new toll bridge.

Commissioner Judy Herschel shared Monday that they were only informed of plans to add a toll on the I-81 bridge in Great Bend an hour before the public was.

The proposal is part of a bigger plan to add bridge tolls around the area to raise money for improvements to major bridges in northeast and central Pennsylvania.

Their meeting is scheduled for next Friday.

