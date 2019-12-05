PennDOT Project Involving Interstate 81 Approved

(WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT’s proposed project to address safety and mobility concerns on Interstate 81 was approved Wednesday.

The public-private transportation partnerships board, P3, approved the proposal to reconstruct a 4.5-mile section of Interstate 81 near Wilkes-Barre.

It includes creating three lanes in both directions between Exit 164 to Exit 168 and replacing bridges among other improvements.

“Part of it is the widening of Interstate 81 then the lefthand exit onto Route 309. We don’t like having left-hand exits. It is sort of counter-intuitive to what we’re used to, so they’ll make that a right-hand exit and then realigning a lot of 81 there,” PennDOT Regional Press Director James May said.

The project was originally approved in late 2018 as a way to help with the increase in traffic. It’s expected to take about three to five years to complete.