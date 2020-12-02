PennDOT preparing for winter conditions as motorists adjust to snow

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Snow-covered roads are a cause for concern in our northern counties.

Bradford, Wayne and Susquehanna Counties saw their first accumulating snow Wednesday morning, which means winter is here. At least a taste of winter.

PennDOT is stocked up on winter materials to make the roads passable. Plus, they’re reminding motorists to take it easy.

Heavy snow blanketed Susquehanna County, making it the county’s first accumulating snow. PennDOT sent a reminder to motorists who tend to forget how to drive in winter conditions.

“It’s important to know that even a little bit of snow can be slippery so it does not have to be deep snow to cause a driving issue,” said Kimberly Smith, Safety Press Officer of PennDOT District 3 in Montoursville.

Smith says it’s always important to slow down and follow at a safe distance, especially during a snow squall.

“The best thing to do is slow down gradually if you. A lot of people tend to hit the brakes suddenly and that can cause a chain reaction crash. Find a safe place to park and let the snow squall pass,” said Smith.

In the event snow falls, PennDOT District 4 is ready to go.

“Our stockpile is ready for any event that might come upon us in the following weeks. We use an anti-skid and a salt brine,” said Jessica Kalinoski, Community Relations Coordinator for PennDOT District 4.

The district has been prepared since the middle of summer with leftover materials from last season.

“It wasn’t as much as people would think. Just because there were a lot of like smaller events that happened and anytime you’re going out you’re still treating,” said Kalinoski.

Now, once a snowplow hits the road, it’s trackable by the 511 PA system. PennDOT encourages you use the site for road conditions, closures and more.