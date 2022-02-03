PennDOT prepared as winter weather hits NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The weather is going to get messy.

So communities and crews are getting ready for another winter blast. Eyewitness News spoke to PennDOT and public works crews around our region Thursday who were preparing for the wintry mix.

The rain Eyewitness News saw in the afternoon washed away most of the residual salt on our roadways. PennDOT crews in Dunmore Eyewitness News spoke to say that means they will need to be extra prepared.

“We’ll have our trucks staged at our crossovers so that when the precipitation does change over to freezing rain or ice we’ll be able to get right out there and treat the roadways,” Jonathan Eboli of PennDOT said.

In Susquehanna and Lackawanna Counties PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and placing tier 4 restrictions on Interstate 81 North of I-84/380 split in Dunmore. Tier 4 bans all commercial vehicles from interstates.

The latest on road conditions can be found on 511pa.com.