PennDOT opens driver’s skills test scheduling online

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT announced Saturday that those in need of making an appointment for driver’s skills tests, including motorcycle skills tests, can now schedule online.

PennDOT also has safety measures and protocols in place for non-commercial skills tests.

PennDOT staff will remain outside the vehicle during the entire skills test. The test taker and accompanying driver will remain in the vehicle

In yellow phase counties, examiner will conduct basic health pre-screening of applicant. If applicant is displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, test will not be administered. There will be no pre-screening for customers in green counties.

All customers and accompanying drivers must wear face masks during testing.

Examiners will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection during the exam.

Examiners will utilize iPads during the administration of testing, which will be routinely disinfected.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.