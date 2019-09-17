PennDOT offers survey

(WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT wants your help and needs your feedback.

They are looking for opinions on anything from construction to the services they offer. PennDOT currently offers motorists the opportunity to report potholes and any other roadway repair that needs to be done. This survey will see where PennDOT can make improvements.

Roadways across the commonwealth take a beating every day with millions of motorists heading to work, shopping, vacation. They all have something in common. An opinion about the condition of the road they drive on and what can be done.

“I live in Wilkes-Barre and down on North Washington Street, that bridge has been out for years. Years and years. Look at the Cross Valley. I mean, thank God they’re working on that,” Patricia Brojakowski said.

“Pretty much the potholes. I mean I’ve lost tires, I’ve had flat tires. Maybe the roadwork,” Kristen LaSalle of Exeter said.

PennDOT wants to hear more. The state department of transportation is launching a feedback survey. The 16-question survey asks how drivers receive PennDOT roadway information and how often PennDOT meets or exceeds expectations in construction and maintenance activities.

Motorists will also be asked about reporting concerns to the department and how they use the state’s 511 PA information services for road conditions. Drivers Eyewitness News spoke with say they are likely to participate.

“I think so. If the people come around and they say things and tell that what’s going on, I think so,” Brojakowski said.

Karen Holcomb says she’s glad PennDOT wants her opinion.

“I think it is a great idea because I am on the road daily and I see it, I hear it and it’s frustrating especially when you’re trying to travel,” Holcomb said.

PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards says “We and our private sector partners work year-round on planning or executing transportation improvements. This survey will help measure public expectations and identify educational opportunities.”

The survey is open from now until October 22.