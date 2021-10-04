PennDOT now hiring plow truck drivers for upcoming winter season

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Cooler fall temperatures means winter weather is inevitable.

PennDOT believes it’s ready, but wants to make sure it has enough plow truck drivers before the flakes start to fall. PennDOT is actively recruiting more than 600 temporary equipment operators ahead of the winter season to supplement the department’s full-time staff.

If you want to drive a plow truck or fix one in the garage, now is the time to apply.

“It really reduces the strain of our operators, you know, when you look at a storm event we’re trying to hit 24-hour coverage. That’s at least two drivers we need to maintain and that’s running 12-hour shifts for each and every route and then when you think about it on the equipment side, those diesel mechanics that have to keep those clouds running really 24 hours during that event, so it’s critical that we have both elements,” PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula said.

You can check travel information at 511PA. During the winter, the site will tell you where the plow trucks are and when roadways were last plowed.