PennDOT monitoring frost heaves situation on Interstate 81

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update to a story we showed you Monday. Frost heaves continue to cause issues on Interstate 81 South.

PennDOT says they are monitoring the situation, but the question remains: When will they fix the issue brought on by Mother Nature?

PennDOT is waiting until Mother Nature warms the ground, which will alleviate the problem. Eyewitness News spoke with an engineer who is also the head of PennDOT District 4, about what they plan to do.

Frost heaves continue to jolt bigger vehicles along Interstate 81 South. It will take multiple days of warm temperatures before frost heaves near Scranton and Moosic relax. PennDOT is now displaying warning signs alerting motorists after Eyewitness News first told you about the issue on Monday.

“When water freezes, it doubles in the size of its volume and that weight and that pressure of the frozen water is heaving our pavements,” PennDOT District 4 District Executive and Engineer Richard Roman said.

Roman says water is being held in place under the pavement because it’s now freezing and not able to drain.

“Right now we are monitoring the situation,” Roman said.

If PennDOT were to solve the issue now, they would have to mill it flush to the bridge. However, once milled, it will be good for the short term, but a problem for the long haul. Ice will eventually melt, relaxing the pavement below the bridge deck, causing a pot hole.

“We really can’t put anything permanently back yet because of the temperatures and most of the asphalt plants are in their winter shutdown getting ready for our next paving season. So we’re in a bit of a tough situation right now,” Roman said.

In the meantime, as we saw Monday, if vehicles are damaged by a heave or pothole, who is responsible?

“They are able to go online and file a claim with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Roman said.

Roman tells Eyewitness News make sure your vehicle tires are properly inflated and have the right amount of tread. It will help if you hit frost heaves or potholes. As far as the issue at hand, Roman says they plan to continue monitoring the heaves this week and take action sometime soon.