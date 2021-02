(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – PennDOT has lifted the Tier 1 vehicle restrictions as of 10:00 PM Saturday night.

The restrictions are lifted on: I-81- Luzerne County at Exit 151 A (1-80 East, Stroudsburg) to the Maryland State Line.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.