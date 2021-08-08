PennDOT issues warning ahead of road closures in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Early Sunday afternoon PennDOT issued the following statement: State Route 118 in Lehman Township, Luzerne County will be closed between the intersection of State Route 415 to the intersection of State Route 29 in three phases.

The first phase will be July 26, 2021-July 29, 2021, the second phase will be August 9, 2021-August 11, 2021, and the third phase will be August 16, 2021- August 18, 2021.

Car Detour:

SR 415 North for 3.8 miles;

Turn right onto Church Road for .4 miles;

Turn left onto Outlet-Loyalville Road for 2.2 miles;

Make a slight left turn onto Hickory Tree Road and travel .9 miles;

Make a right turn onto Pine Tree Road and travel 390 feet; and

Turn right onto SR 29 for 1.1 miles to PA-118.

Truck Detour:

SR 415 South for 1.6 miles;

Take the 2 nd exit at the traffic circle for .6 miles;

exit at the traffic circle for .6 miles; Turn left onto PA-309 South and travel 8.2 miles;

Make a sharp left turn onto SR 29 for 5.7 miles; and

Make a right turn to continue onto SR 29 for 7.9 miles to SR 118.

All motorist are advised to visit www.511PA.com for more information, and to check roadway conditions.