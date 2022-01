EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Some roads in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania will have speed limit reductions on them due to the weather.

According to PennDOT, the roads impacted are Interstate 80 from Clarion County to Exit 224 in Montour County and the entire length of Interstate 180.

The speed limit has been lowered to 45 miles per hour.

Travelers can keep up with road conditions on 511PA.