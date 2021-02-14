PennDOT issues road restrictions

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In response to the winter weather and potential for icy conditions, road restrictions are in place.

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have started Tier 1 restrictions on some roadways as the storm approaches. The restrictions, in effect as of 6 p.m. are different than what expired Sunday afternoon.

The winter weather event restriction plan currently affects many major routes to western Pennsylvania.

For the latest road conditions and restrictions as they change, head to 511PA and follow the forecast at pahomepage.com.