PennDOT issues reduced speed limits for major roadways

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has reduced the speed limit to 45 miles per hour on several major roadways in northeastern Pennsylvania as of 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The roadways include: I-81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Susquehanna Counties; I-80 in Luzerne County; I-84 in Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne Counties; and I-380 in Lackawanna and Wayne Counties.

All trucks are to travel in the right lane. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on www.511PA.com.

