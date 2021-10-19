PennDOT holds job fair at Carbon County office in Lehighton

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people came to the Carbon County PennDOT office in Lehighton Tuesday to apply for some of the various positions available.

PennDOT does not have enough full-time operators to be out in trucks 24 hours a day in case of a major winter weather event. They’ve been using part time operators to operate the trucks in 12-hour shifts.

The department is short on applications, this year, so they decided to have the job fair. Carbon County’s maintenance manager says it’s a lot better to have this face-to-face contact with applicants so they can explain exactly what they’re looking for.

“I have current CDL and I’m unemployed so it works out good for me to do that. If my name gets pulled I’m ready to go,” Todd Carter said.

“If we don’t fill those positions, we don’t have enough full-time operators to equip our trucks and have them out during snow storms. If we don’t fill those positions we don’t want to have a point where we’re going to have trucks sitting throughout the winter or a winter event,” Carbon County maintenance manager Albert Lubinsky said.

Jobs available are CDL truck operators, clerk positions, and a mechanic position, diesel or automotive.