PennDOT highway and bridge construction to resume May 1

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday, that highway and bridge construction projects will resume beginning May 1.

On March 17th, in response to Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation guidance, PennDOT paused construction projects statewide, except for emergency needs.

According to the department, work on all projects will be conducted in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance. There will be protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning plans, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Information on PennDOT construction projects can be found at projects.PennDOT.gov.