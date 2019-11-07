PennDOt Gets Ready for a Change in the Weather

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) With that winter weather on the way, PennDOT is making the switch from construction season to winter preparation.

Eyewitness News found one example this morning in Old Forge.

PennDOT is still doing some milling and paving work along Spring and Main Street Near Moosic.

Currently.. They’re trying to beat the weather and finish the work they have. PennDOT wants drivers to take extra precautions on the road before the snow hits.

“Keep in mind that there are still crews working this time of year. So you may come to an area where there is a work zone and we might have some rain or we might have some snow on the ground so any time you have a combination of wintery conditions and work zones, are men and women want to get home at the end of the day like the rest of us do. So please be careful when you’re driving through work zones”

PennDOT also stresses you should keep an emergency kit in your ca and do an inspection of your tires.. Windshield wiper and heating system before the winter weather hits.