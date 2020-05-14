PennDOT extends expiration dates on vehicle registrations, vehicle inspections, other products

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that expiration dates for vehicle registrations and safety and emission inspections will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Deadlines on the following products will be extended effective May 12, 2020:

Vehicle registrations of all classes which includes, but not limited to, mass transit vehicle registrations, apportioned vehicle registrations, fleet vehicle registrations, dealer plate registrations, temporary registrations and biennial farm exemption certificates scheduled to expire from March 16 through May 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended through June 30, 2020.

Safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through May 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended through June 30, 2020.

Persons with Disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through May 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended through June 30, 2020.

These extensions are in addition to those announced on May 1 related to driver’s licenses, photo ID cards, and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through May 31, 2020 – these products are also extended through June 30, 2020.